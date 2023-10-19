Could Paul Heyman secretly be plotting the creation of another faction in WWE? Possibility of bold move explored

Over the years, Paul Heyman has been responsible for elevating the careers of several WWE Superstars. While he was long associated with Brock Lesnar, in recent times, Heyman has been a part of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns' Wiseman has been heavily credited for the heel faction's success.

However, given recent cracks within The Bloodline, many wonder if the faction is disbanded, what would Heyman do? While there might be many possibilities for him in WWE, there is a chance the veteran manager might form a faction of his own. Unlike his usual past, this time around, he could create a faction with only women in it.

Recently, the WWE Universe has witnessed that Paul Heyman has gotten on the hold side of Rhea Ripley. Building on that, he could add the likes of Ava and Jade Cargill to form a faction. He could then manage the trio and create history by breaking several records.

Until now, he has never managed a female superstar in his career. Even though the possibility of this happening might be low, one never knows, given the interaction, Ripley and Heyman had weeks ago on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman recently sent a message to NXT Superstar

Last week, NXT delivered one of its best episodes as several superstars appeared. While each big name performed their segment to their best, Paul Heyman's segment with Ava caught the attention of fans. Many in the WWE Universe speculated he was asking her to join The Bloodline.

Later, Ava reshared an image from her chat with Paul Heyman. The NXT superstar captioned the photo as "good chat." Sometime later, Heyman reshared the post on his Instagram story and sent the young wrestler a message.

"On behalf of The Bloodline, I can neither confirm nor deny that any chat took place at all!" he wrote.

You can check out what Heyman wrote below:

If Ava ever joins The Bloodline, it would be interesting to see her father, The Rock's reaction to it. By adding her to the faction, WWE could build a rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Rock, leading to WrestleMania 40.

