Could potential Bloodline member return to WWE after 15 days and win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

The Bloodline is expected to be in action at WWE Money in the Bank. The upcoming premium live event will feature a women’s ladder match for the briefcase. Five participants have already been announced, and the sixth will be determined on RAW next week. Fans could wonder if a star with ties to the top stable might show up and win the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The star in question is Naomi, and she won’t be returning to WWE anytime soon because of her contractual obligations to IMPACT Wrestling. The real life-Trinity Fatu signed with the Nashville-based promotion several months ago. She made her debut for the promotion on May 4, 2023.

Naomi had previously talked about a potential entry into The Bloodline. The former SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about her willingness to join the top act during a 2022 interview.

The 35-year-old admitted at the time she wasn’t opposed to joining the faction and was surprised WWE didn’t approach her to join her husband, Jimmy Uso's group.

“I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it,” Naomi said. “Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there.” (h/t Post Wrestling)

It is worth mentioning that WWE could announce a surprise seventh entrant for both Men and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. It remains to be seen if Triple H will deliver yet another surprise at the July 1st premium live event.

Will The Bloodline compete at Money in the Bank?

The Bloodline witnessed a shocking implosion at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Jimmy Uso cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at the May 27th premium live event.

Cracks began to widen further after Solo Sikoa took out Jimmy Uso with a Samoan Spike two weeks ago on SmackDown. According to a report, the internal differences between the group could lead to a tag team match between The Usos and the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns will have to say about the future of The Bloodline when he returns to WWE SmackDown this Friday.

Poll : 0 votes