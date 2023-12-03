Could Randy Orton force 19-year veteran to step into a WWE ring for the first time ever after SmackDown? Speculating fallout of vicious attack

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Randy Orton surprised fans when he decided to sign with the blue brand. While this was a massive disappointment for Adam Pearce, the opportunity to seek revenge against The Bloodline on the blue brand was what seemingly forced The Apex Predator to sign with SmackDown.

Naturally, Orton's decision to commit to the blue brand made Nick Aldis happy. The SmackDown General Manager was quick to get inside the ring and celebrate by raising Orton's hand. However, as soon as Aldis did this, he met with a devastating RKO from Randy Orton.

While the move by The Viper excited fans, it could force Aldis to put on his wrestling boots. In the coming weeks, WWE could book an angle where Nick Aldis could make his in-ring debut by being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble Match. There, the SmackDown GM could eliminate Orton to seek revenge.

While Aldis is currently playing the role of SmackDown GM, he is certainly no slouch. The Englishman was a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the past, before his entry to WWE.

This potential move by Aldis could anger Randy Orton, and the duo could go on to face each other at WrestleMania 40. While the angle is speculative and unlikely to happen, there is a chance WWE might want to surprise fans and allow Aldis to compete inside the ring.

Wrestling veteran wanted Randy Orton to deliver an RKO to current champion

After his historic return at Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton made appearances on both RAW and SmackDown. While his appearance on the red brand involved a promo with Rhea Ripley, and subsequently a match with Dominik Mysterio, his appearance on the blue brand led to him signing with SmackDown, and then delivering an RKO to Nick Aldis.

While the iconic move to Aldis generated a huge roar from the WWE Universe, wrestling veteran Bill Apter wanted to see Orton deliver the same move to Rhea Ripley. On the latest episode of SmackTalk, Apter said:

"I was waiting for Randy to RKO Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. His dad said he was a gentleman. Well, he wasn't much of a gentleman tonight when he RKO'ed Nick Aldis." [From 6:58 onwards]

You can check out what Bill Apter said about Randy Orton in the video below:

With Orton now making his move to SmackDown official, Apter might have to wait to see him deliver an RKO to Rhea Ripley. However, the wrestling veteran and WWE fans in general can expect a great feud between The Apex Predator and The Bloodline on the blue brand.