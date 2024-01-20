Could Randy Orton potentially have back up against his Royal Rumble opponents? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton is set to challenge Roman Reigns along with AJ Styles and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Viper could get a little assistance from an old friend in order to neutralize other competitors in the match.

The assistance to Randy Orton could be provided by none other than his former protege, Cody Rhodes. Cody was a part of the Orton-led 'The Legacy' faction alongside Ted DiBiase Jr. Although The Viper and The American Nightmare parted ways long ago after the group broke up, they are still good friends both on and off the screen.

Rhodes called Orton to join his team for the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event, and The Legend Killer answered the call and made his grand return. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare was in the same building as Randy in his native state of Georgia on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Rhodes wrestled in a dark match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The duo of Orton and Rhodes could join forces yet again in order to take down their mutual rival, Roman Reigns. Moreover, the two superstars could be planning and plotting for the 2024 Royal Rumble behind the scenes on SmackDown this week.

If The American Nightmare comes out to help Randy at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, it could result in Orton capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Reigns. This could eventually lead to a dream match between Orton and Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 for the same title, so Cody could finish his story against his former mentor instead.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has nothing but respect for Randy Orton

As mentioned earlier, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a call to Randy Orton to join his team in the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. During the Post-Show Press Conference, Rhodes revealed what Orton said to him after their match:

"At the end of the match, Randy said to me, 'Thanks for the phone call.' And I wanted to tell him 'Thanks for my career.' I keep thinking this is going to end and I couldn't have gotten to where I got had I not been around Randy. Randy is so wild and chaotic and you hear all these funny stories about him and all this nonsense, but as a performer, a professional wrestler, WWE Superstar. What an outstanding mentor he was to me truly." [H/T SEScoops]

Only time will tell where the story between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton goes going forward.

