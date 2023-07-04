Could Randy Orton reunite with former WWE Champion after 454 days at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was heavily rumored to return at 2023 Money in the Bank, but that didn’t happen. Fans are now hoping that the Viper will make his comeback to the company at SummerSlam and reunite with a former WWE Champion.

The star in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior came to Matt Riddle’s aid against Imperium on the latest episode of RAW. It is possible that Randy Orton could join the duo against Gunther and his men at SummerSlam on August 5.

Fans should remember that the odds are still stacked against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. The Original Bro asked the Scottish Warrior to be his tag team partner against Imperium for RAW next week in a backstage segment.

McIntyre famously teamed with RK-Bro against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, 2022. The chaotic match ended with a win for the Tribal Chief and his cousins.

The win led to a Winners Take All match between The Usos and RK-Bro for the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The match marked Randy Orton’s final WWE appearance as he was forced out of in-ring action due to nagging back injuries.

WWE Hall of Famer suggests unusual tag team partner for Randy Orton

The Legend Killer was paired with Matt Riddle before his back issues removed him from WWE television. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently cooked an out-of-the-box idea for Orton ahead of his impending return to the company.

Teddy Long said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine that Randy Orton could form an alliance with LA Knight upon his eventual return to WWE and help the Megastar achieve main event status.

"Or he could make things happen for LA Knight," the former SmackDown General Manager said.

LA Knight was last seen in action during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in London this past Saturday. He was inches away from grabbing the briefcase before Damian Priest took the contract for himself.

The Archer of Infamy teased cashing in his contract later in the night during Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense against Finn Balor. The Visionary went on to retain his title against the leader of the Judgment Day.

