Could a RAW star prove to be Roman Reigns' secret weapon at Royal Rumble? Looking at possible addition to The Bloodline

Roman Reigns’ opponent for Royal Rumble will be determined in a blockbuster match. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight will compete in a triple threat to determine the next challenger to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The three-way dance will go down at SmackDown New: Year’s Revolutiion on January 5, 2024. Ideally, the match would end in a no-contest to set up a fatal four-way match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. WWE can’t risk putting Randy Orton in lengthy singles matches because of his history with back problems.

A fatal four-way match means that champion will be at a huge disadvantage. He doesn’t need to be pinned or submitted to lose his title. Could Roman Reigns convince Jey Uso to re-join The Bloodline and save his cousin in case of the fatal four-way match going down against The Tribal Chief at the upcoming premium live event?

That may not happen due to multiple reasons. Jey is one of the most popular babyfaces on Monday Night RAW. WWE is reportedly happy with the fan reaction he is getting and wants to keep the momentum heading into 2024.

The Yeet Master has already apologized to Randy Orton for costing him 18 months of his career. The duo buried the hatchet on the RAW after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Finally, WrestleMania 40 is likely to see Jey vs. Jimmy with the latter as the heel.

Roman Reigns to introduce another family member into The Bloodline? Looking at the possibility

The current incarnation of The Bloodline is made up of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso. It is possible the Tribal Chief could get one of his extended family members into the faction in 2024.

The person in question is none other than Zilla Fatu. Umaga’s son was recently spotted backstage at an AEW taping, but it wasn’t revealed if he had signed with the promotion. Fatu has previously talked about his desire to join WWE.

"It feels great, Uce. I wish it really happened. You know, I wish they made that phone call. But, you know, like I said, I'm in no rush. Taking this independent ride, you know, at my pace and just learning, you know, not rushing. Cannot rush greatness, you know. Bro, I'm just, I'm excited, Uce. I'm so excited for my future, Uce," Zilla Fatu said.

It remains to be seen if The Bloodline storyline will give fans a new twist in 2024.

