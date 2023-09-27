Could RAW star be responsible for Rhea Ripley turning on Dominik Mysterio in WWE? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio has consistently delivered entertaining segments on television, but a recent arrival on RAW could cause trouble in paradise.

The red brand's locker room was stunned to learn that Cody Rhodes had brought Jey Uso to the roster. While several superstars have reservations about trusting the former Bloodline member, The Judgment Day is subtly working through a different agenda.

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest took turns convincing Jey Uso to join the heel stable. However, the latter made his stance clear and combined forces with Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has started using Rhea Ripley's interest in Jey Uso to rile up Dominik Mysterio. Jey also took things up by posting photoshopped pictures of him and The Eradicator on social media, openly flirting with the Women's World Champion.

While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio remain the most popular couple in WWE, Jey Uso could make The Eradicator reconsider her choices. She has previously shown interest in the former Right Hand Man. Ripley has a good reason to capitalize on Jey Uso's momentum.

Additionally, pairing the biggest babyface in the company with one of the most dominant heels in the business would make for an interesting watch. This would also be one of the few ways Ripley can bring Jey Uso to The Judgment Day, should that be her plan.

Jey's interest in Rhea Ripley has resulted in entertaining segments on television, with Dominik Mysterio taking the worst of all. The drama is bound to get more intense in the coming weeks when Rhea Ripley eventually returns on WWE RAW.

WWE sets the stage for a massive WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023

This week's episode of WWE RAW has set the stage for a huge WarGames match between the top babyfaces and heels on the red brand. The Judgment Day's feud with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn has resulted in several entertaining matches on the show.

It appears that their rivalry will continue to grow, especially now that Jey Uso has joined Zayn, KO, and Cody Rhodes while JD McDonagh has offered support to The Judgment Day. The two groups engaged in a confrontation in the opening moments of RAW and were brawling intensely in the episode's final moments.

Fans are convinced that the names mentioned above will continue to wreak havoc on WWE RAW until William Regal walks out to yell "WarGames."

