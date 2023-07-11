Could recent debutants dethrone Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn? Exploring possible Tag Team Title change

Since Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to win the Tag Team Championships, the duo has been dominant in the ring. While many have tried to dethrone the two, it has simply not been possible. However, in the coming months, this could change.

After dominating some big teams to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could lose their belts to a team that is a recent debutant on the red brand. The team in question is Indus Sher. On this week's episode of RAW, Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher appeared in a video promo.

The trio informed the WWE Universe of their arrival on RAW. Their arrival on the red brand comes at an interesting time, as the company is set to host a live event in India in September 2023. Leading up to the event, WWE would want an Indian to be involved in a major storyline.

Hence, it won't be a surprise to see WWE book Indus Sher to win the Tag Titles before they head to India. The company did something similar with Jinder Mahal in 2017 when they made him WWE Champion early in the year, and when they came to India, while Mahal did not have the belt, he faced Triple H in a losing effort.

In September, WWE will host their event in the city of Hyderabad. Leading up to the event, it will be interesting to see how Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher are booked.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn helped Seth Rollins on RAW

After Seth Rollins won against Dominik Mysterio via disqualification last week, The Visionary was set to face The Judgment Day member again on RAW this week. However, even before the match could begin, Rollins was attacked and outnumbered.

Just when it felt like Rollins would suffer the same fate he did at the hands of Finn Balor before Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn rushed into the ring to help Rollins. They helped the World Heavyweight Champion combat the attack by The Judgment Day.

The involvement of tag team champions led to a six-man tag team main event between the teams of Owens, Zayn, and Rollins, who will face The Judgment Day. Since the match was announced, the WWE Universe has been excited to witness it.

While Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have involved themselves in this storyline between Rollins and The Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see how it plays out for their future. Regardless of what happens, fans can expect it to be highly entertaining.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes