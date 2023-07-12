Could recent loss see 28-year-old star make main roster switch to pursue a feud with The Judgment Day? Exploring possibility 

The Judgment Day is one of the most active factions in WWE. From attacking World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to making an appearance on NXT, the faction seems to be everywhere. However, this time around, their actions could lead to the main roster switch of an NXT star.

The star in question is Carmelo Hayes. This week on NXT, Hayes and Trick Williams faced Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Despite giving it their best shot, Hayes and Trick fell short. This is the second time Carmelo has faced a loss against The Judgment Day.

WWE could use this to develop a storyline that could be interesting to see. There could be a scenario where Carmelo Hayes loses his title to Ilja Dragunov at The Great American Bash and then moves to RAW and pursues a feud with The Judgment Day.

Hayes could also be used as a partner for Seth Rollins, as the latter faces constant threats from the faction. Watching Rollins and Hayes take on The Judgment Day would be a treat for WWE fans.

While there are many possibilities and directions for Carmelo Hayes' main roster debut, it will be interesting to see what WWE chooses to do when it happens.

All is good within The Judgment Day...for now

Leading up to Money in the Bank and even at the event itself, the heel faction seemed to be full of tension. Misunderstandings between Finn Balor and Damian Priest resulted in many thinking that the group could implode at any point. However, recent developments hint that the faction is here to stay.

This week on RAW, Balor and Priest worked out the differences between them. While Priest assured Balor that he did not mean to interfere in his title match against Rollins, he also assured the Irish wrestler that he could have a shot at the World Heavyweight Champion first.

Later on RAW, the faction was seen in action when Priest, Balor, and Dominik faced the team of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. United and happy once again, Judgment Day looked like their usual selves as they managed to register a victory.

This win on RAW was later followed up by another victory on NXT. Balor and Priest teamed up to beat Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. For now, everything seems to be good within the group, but it will be interesting to see where they go from here.

