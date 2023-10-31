Could Rey Mysterio's prediction about 28-year old finally come to fruition? Exploring the possibility 

Over the years, Rey Mysterio has established himself as a massive star in WWE. Mysterio's performances inside the ring have earned him the tag of being the greatest wrestler to represent Lucha Libre in the history of the promotion. Hence, that makes the current United States Champion the best judge of Lucha Libre talent in WWE.

Recently, Mysterio called Dragon Lee the future of Lucha Libre. While fans will have to wait a bit to see if Mysterio's prediction turns true, WWE can make the same happen very soon. If the Stamford-based promotion wants, they could book Lee to live up to Rey Mysterio's expectations of him.

At Crown Jewel 2023, WWE could book Rey Mysterio to lose to Logan Paul. After that, the 28-year-old could go on to disrespect Lucha Libre. That's when Dragon Lee can make his appearance and confront Paul. Lee and Paul could go on to have a match, and the former can be booked to beat the YouTuber for the United States Championship.

While the angle is speculative, it makes sense if WWE wants to get Rey's prediction about Lee right. Also, given the talent Dragon Lee possesses, such a massive push could benefit him. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion chooses to go ahead with an angle like this.

WWE Veteran speaks about the match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul

The upcoming match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023 has many fans excited. After all, for the first time since SummerSlam 2023, Paul will compete inside a WWE ring. As per WWE veteran Teddy Long, Paul's match with Rey Mysterio will be a great contest.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long spoke highly of Logan Paul. The former SmackDown General Manager also added that booking Paul to face Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia was a great decision. He said:

"That's because he [Logan Paul] wants it. He takes his job seriously. And the other things too. Logan Paul going to Saudi Arabia, you know what I mean. Look what you got. These people actually know him for his entertainment career, not as a wrestler. So now they are getting two for one. So he could be a huge draw there just by himself. But to go with him and Rey, Rey has got a history, so that's gonna be huge, man. And working with Rey is gonna be so great for him because Rey will be able to talk to him and keep him on the right page. They are gonna have a hell of a match, man." [3:06 - 3:46]

Given the hype around it, Teddy Long is certainly right. Mysterio vs Paul is indeed one of the most anticipated fights at Crown Jewel 2023. When everything is said and done, it will be interesting to see who goes home with the title.

Do you think Dragon Lee is Mysterio's successor in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

