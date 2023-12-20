Could Rhea Ripley be gearing up to leave The Judgment Day? Analyzing the WWE champion's recent attitude

On Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley has been the most dominant member of The Judgment Day. While every member of the heel faction has experienced defeat at some point, Ripley has constantly been winning since she defeated Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Despite some of her teammates failing at regular intervals, Ripley has still been loyal to The Judgment Day. However, in the coming weeks, there is a chance the Aussie could leave the faction permanently. The reason behind it can be attributed to JD McDonagh’s loss to R-Truth on RAW.

After McDonagh's loss on the red brand, the Women's World Champion seemed to be pretty angry. Apart from that, Dominik Mysterio losing his title is something she must not have liked either. While Rhea Ripley has yet to confront Dominik about the same, there is a chance she will vent her frustration at some point and decide to leave The Judgment Day.

While the angle is speculative, it would be a shocking and dramatic development for the faction. Another way WWE can book Rhea Ripley to leave The Judgment Day is by presenting an angle where members of the heel stable accidentally cost her the Women's World Championship. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Former WWE Writer blasts Rhea Ripley for her segment on RAW

Rhea Ripley was present ringside during The Judgment Day's Tag Team Championship match against The Creed Brothers. During the contest, Ripley got into a scuffle with Ivy Nile, who lifted Ripley on her shoulders and later threw her down.

This segment Ripley shared with Nile garnered a negative reaction from former WWE writer Vince Russo. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the segment between Ripley and Nile ruined the former’s credibility. Vince Russo said:

"If you didn't think it was a comedy act, all you had to do was look at that spot with Ivy and Rhea Ripley when she got Ripley up on her shoulders. Can you imagine Chyna doing that? That's what people don't understand. After watching that tonight, don't ever compare this girl to Chyna. Ivy's got her up on the shoulders, her face is fully exposed, Rhea is doing all this like Wilma Flintstone rather than just cracking her in the face. Don't ever make the analogy with Rhea Ripley and Chyna again. You can watch all the times Chyna was on RAW, and never once did she act like a clown." [From 5:45 onwards]

Given what transpired between Ripley and Nile on RAW, it will be interesting to see the title match between them, which will take place on the Day 1 edition of RAW next month. While Nile is a tough competitor, fans will expect Ripley to retain her championship.