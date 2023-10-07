Could Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman pull off the unthinkable in WWE history? Exploring major swerve

On SmackDown, Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman did the unthinkable when they shook hands and seemingly formed an alliance between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. While things did not end well for both factions, this development could lead to a massive swerve.

Before Ripley and Heyman could shake hands, she asked him to acknowledge her. While the veteran manager is known to dismiss such antics with his humor, for the first time, The Wise Man looked serious, as if he was impressed with the Women's World Champion's boldness.

While he got the alliance authorized by Roman Reigns, this bond could cause Heyman to betray Reigns and manage Rhea Ripley. Since The Wise Man has never managed a woman, if this happens, The Eradicator would make history by becoming the first ever 'Paul Heyman girl.'

Even though the angle is speculative, it is hard to deny that Heyman seemed impressed with Rhea Ripley. If they join forces, it will be worth seeing the progress the Aussie makes in her career as a singles star.

Former WWE Superstar once claimed she wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl'

After spending 35-plus years in pro wrestling, Heyman has become one of the most successful managers ever. Under his mentorship, several superstars have flourished, Roman Reigns being the latest example. The Wise Man's success has led to many superstars wanting him in their corner.

One such superstar who wanted to be managed by Heyman was Saraya, fka Paige. During an interview on Superstar Crossover, the former WWE Superstar said:

"Everyone wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl,' and I even said to him that I wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl.' I was in his book — he put me in his book, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I love you." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Based on Saraya's statements, one could only imagine the feat Rhea Ripley would achieve if she convinced Heyman to manage her. In the coming weeks on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see if he stays loyal to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline or switches sides to walk with Ripley.

