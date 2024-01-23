Could Rhea Ripley's title reign end soon through no fault of her own? Analyzing the possibility

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day are currently leading the charge on WWE RAW. However, the latest episode of Monday Night RAW witnessed some rifts between the faction members when Mami showed her frustration with her teammates, especially Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

This resulted in Balor showing his vicious side by launching a post-match assault on The Miz after the latter's defeat against Dominik Mysterio. On the other hand, Senor Money in the Bank wrestled Drew McIntyre in a singles bout, which did not conclude in the way Priest wanted as he suffered a loss after getting distracted by R-Truth.

This led to the potential belief that, like Damian's loss, the former 24/7 Champion might also cost Rhea Ripley her Women's World Championship in the near future. The potential scenario might see R-Truth interfering in Rhea's upcoming title defense, which could eventually cost her the championship. This will also serve as the most protective way to dethrone The Eradicator as the Women's World Champion without having her lose the momentum.

Additionally, in recent interviews and segments, R-Truth is seen as quite active with The Judgment Day, which increases the likelihood of this potential scenario to unfold. As of now, Ripley is advertised for the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event. However, her match for this event is yet to be announced.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley will be featured in two major posters

Rhea Ripley has experienced an astonishing rise in her popularity since her villainous turn in the Stamford-based company. Due to this, The Eradicator is set to feature as the cover star of the WWE 2K24 Deluxe edition along with Bianca Belair.

This marked a historical achievement as Mami, along with The EST, became the first female superstar to be featured solely on the Deluxe Edition cover of the video game. Not only this, but The Judgment Day member is also solely featured in the official poster of the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

Elimination Chamber 2024 is the next international premium live event of the Stamford-based company, which is set to take place in Rhea Ripley's native country of Australia. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed the official poster of the PLE through his official X/Twitter handle.

"The most unforgiving, chaotic and brutal structure in @WWE heads down under for the first time ever… #WWEChamber: Perth emanates live from @OptusStadium on Feb. 24 @peacock @WWENetwork," Triple H shared.

You can check out the WWE Chief Content Officer's tweet below:

The Judgment Day member has surely achieved so many accolades at a very early age. It will be interesting to witness how the rest of the year will unfold for Rhea Ripley.

