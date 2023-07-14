Could Rhea Ripley's title reign be in jeopardy if former champion returns to WWE after 211 days? Exploring all possibilities

Rhea Ripley’s most recent WWE Women’s World Championship defense came against Natalya on the July 3, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. It is possible that Mami could face a former champion following a potential return to the company.

The star in question is none other than Mandy Rose. The former NXT Women’s Champion was released from her contract in December 2022. WWE might bring her back as a surprise challenger to Rhea Ripley’s title on RAW or at a future premium live event.

Mandy seemingly hinted at a potential return to pro wrestling during an Instagram Q&A session. The 32-year-old star was asked if she has retired from active in-ring competition, to which she said she has no plans to retire from pro wrestling.

“I don’t know if 'retires' is the right word, but I’m not doing it right now. However, I don’t know about the future. I’m pretty busy right now, doing a lot of things, and all is well,” Mandy Rose said.

The former Toxic Attraction star hasn’t ruled out a return to Vince McMahon’s promotion. It remains to be seen if Mandy Rose will return to the company and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

Rhea Ripley’s SummerSlam match reportedly revealed

Rhea Ripley has been a mainstay on WWE television ever since she won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Mami is now on the road to SummerSlam alongside the rest of the Judgment Day.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ripley is likely to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at the biggest party of the summer. WWE has been teasing a match between the two for the past several weeks on RAW.

Ripley’s Fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor is also expected to end his rivalry with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. The two previously collided for the Visionary’s World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

SummerSlam takes place at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5.

