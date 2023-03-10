Could Roman Reigns appear on WWE SmackDown tonight? Possible development in the Bloodline saga

The cracks in the relationship between The Bloodline and Roman Reigns have been mainly seen on WWE SmackDown. After Jey Uso's actions on this week's RAW, The Tribal Chief might just have a lot to address.

From the looks of it, Roman Reigns' appearance for the March 10, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown might occur. Last week, he did mention that he was going to wait a week for Jey's return to the stable, or else Jimmy Uso will take the blame for what happened.

"If Jey is not back in The Bloodline in 1 week, I'm not gonna blame Sami Zayn.. I'm gonna blame Jimmy!" - Roman Reigns.

On the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey made his presence known by appearing in Jimmy and Sami Zayn's main event match. After the latter won via a roll-up pin, Jey faced off with his brother before going to Zayn's side. While the former Intercontinental Champion was convincing Jimmy to join them, Jey kicked Sami and returned to his brother's side.

Due to the events on Monday, many fans also speculated that The Tribal Chief would share his thoughts regarding the relationship of The Bloodline on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

What else happened to Roman Reigns on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown?

The Head of the Table met his WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes for the first time ever since their match was made official.

Most of their exchanges on WWE SmackDown revolved around Cody's father and legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes, who was also a mentor to Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then talked about his relationship with the Hall of Famer, even taunting Cody by saying Dusty never talked about him.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The American Nightmare revealed his honest thoughts on including his father in his current storyline.

"Can't avoid it," Cody Rhodes said. "And then those nights when I make it clear I'm not gonna talk about Dusty at all is the night that the other guy talks about Dusty. It's one of those where just recently with Roman I wasn't really interested in the idea of, 'We're gonna converse on my father,' but he has a very unique relationship, and had a very unique relationship, with my father, so he's the one who took it up there."

From the looks of it, The Head of the Table has to worry about not just his WrestleMania 39 match, but also the current state of his group. It remains to be seen what will happen to The Bloodline before the major event in April.

