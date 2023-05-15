Could Roman Reigns expand his family at WWE Night of Champions with returning Bloodline member?

WWE Night of Champions is approaching, and Roman Reigns has set the bar higher for himself. Since The Usos couldn’t get the job done, The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa will attempt to dethrone Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The odds for both parties are 50/50 based on the ongoing Bloodline story.

If WWE decides to adorn its poster boy with more gold, a former WWE star could return and play a vital role at Night of Champions. Manu (Afa Anoa’i Jr.) worked in the Stamford-based promotion from 2006-2009. He was most notably known for his time with The Legacy stable formed by Randy Orton. The Samoan Storm is now a legend in the Indies.

Roman Reigns’ cousin teased a return and wanted to expand The Bloodline family in WWE. The best way to do so is to assist The Head of the Table in capturing his second tag team title. Some fans could be disappointed by The Bloodline's victory at WWE Night of Champions, but the heat will be directed to the 38-year-old veteran due to his interference.

During a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Manu mentioned that he was doing well in his wrestling career. He hasn’t ruled out returning to WWE and possibly siding with Roman Reigns.

“I like to say I'm in the prime of my career. So anything is possible and you know what they say - anything can happen in the World Wrestling Entertainment,” said Manu.

However, a potential appearance from Manu at WWE Night of Champions is unlikely. He has been booked for a Battlefield Pro Wrestling event on May 28 in Pennsylvania, a day after the WWE Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. With that being said, the card is always subject to change, especially if the second-generation star gets a call from Triple H.

Why is Roman Reigns not defending his world titles at WWE Night of Champions?

WWE Night of Champions will be the second consecutive Premium Live Event in which Roman Reigns won’t defend his Undisputed Title. A major reason for this might be the lack of time to create a solid build-up to the program. Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley are rumored to be his next opponents, but they have only recently shifted to SmackDown.

Since Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got cleared to wrestle in Saudi Arabia, another reason could be that Triple H wants the first-time-ever to be a spectacle. Roman Reigns is an experienced main eventer and his history with the former Honorary Uce makes the upcoming match a highly-anticipated event. Solo Sikoa will also get more exposure to the big stage.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes