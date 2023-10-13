Could Roman Reigns face former rival (not John Cena) at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to work at Crown Jewel 2023, though WWE has yet to announce his opponent for the upcoming Premium Live Event. There are conflicting reports on John Cena being the Tribal Chief’s potential opponent at the Riyadh show.

Reigns main evented Crown Jewel 2022 against Logan Paul. The pair put on an incredible match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They can potentially run it back at Crown Jewel 2023 based on The Maverick’s recent comments about wanting another match against the top WWE star.

"While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships,” said Paul. “Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him.”

Here's a clip of their encounter from last year:

The Social Media Megastar is set to take on Dillon Danis in the co-main event of KSI's six-round bout with Tommy Fury on Saturday, October 14. Reigns, on the other hand, is set to make his televised return on SmackDown this Friday.

The Tribal Chief is rumored to kick off his Crown Jewel program with one of these superstars. His longtime nemesis, John Cena, will also be on the blue brand days after he and LA Knight defeated The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Has WWE announced any match for Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE has thus far announced only one match for Crown Jewel 2023. The match in question will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The title match was made official this past Monday on RAW.

The Visionary last successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023. The pair took on each other in a brutal Last Man Standing match at the October 7 Premium Live Event. Rollins defeated Nakamura with a huge falcon arrow through the table.

The King of Strong Style will take on Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match on RAW next Monday.

