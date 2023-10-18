Could Roman Reigns have played a hand in WWE star's vicious attack this week? Exploring the possibility

It’s been a week since Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown, and he’s already found himself involved in multiple feuds. The Tribal Chief confronted John Cena, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes on the same night last Friday. That brings us to this question: Could Reigns have orchestrated the attack on a rising star on NXT?

The star in question is Trick Williams. The former NXT North American Champion was attacked before his fatal four-way number one contender’s match for the NXT Championship tonight on the white and gold brand. Williams was transported to a local hospital following the attack, and ruled out of the match. Carmelo Hayes would go on to win the ensuing triple threat match, also involving Dijak and Baron Corbin.

While Roman Reigns has eyes everywhere, thanks to Paul Heyman, he couldn't have possibly ordered the attack on Trick Williams. The Tribal Chief has enough on his plate in the form of Cena, Rhodes and, Knight – who’s rumored to be his opponent for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

Moreover, Reigns has already had Paul Heyman scout another top NXT star in Bron Breakker. The Wiseman was in the former NXT Champion’s corner against Carmelo Hayes on the October 10th episode of NXT. Heyman had to rush to the back because of the brawl between John Cena and Solo Sikoa.

Will Roman Reigns be on WWE SmackDown this Friday?

According to reports, Roman Reigns isn’t scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown this Friday. His next appearance is slated for the October 27th episode of the blue brand, which takes place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the WWE SuperShow event on October 14. Reigns was attacked by LA Knight after the match. The Megastar took down the Head of the Table with the BFT.

It remains to be seen how their confrontation will pan out the next time they meet.