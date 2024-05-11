Could Roman Reigns still be pulling the strings in The Bloodline? Recent SmackDown segment might have been a major clue

Roman Reigns has been absent from The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown since WrestleMania XL where he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. There has been much speculation over his status and whether he still remains The Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline storyline took its latest twist on this week's episode of the blue brand. Solo Sikoa informed Paul Heyman that he'd spoken to Roman Reigns following 'Mania, something The Wiseman hasn't done yet apparently.

Solo Sikoa claimed that Roman Reigns had put him in charge of the faction while he was away and that Heyman was now his Wiseman. This means the former Universal Champion is still the figurehead of the stable and calling the shots. It's an interesting turn of events as some had pondered whether the former NXT North American Champion had self-appointed himself as Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

That might still be the case as there's no legitimate evidence that Solo Sikoa had been in contact with The Head of the Table. He's rebuilt the stable while Reigns is absent, bringing Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into the fold.

Solo Sikoa now has Paul Heyman on board, although he appears to be plotting. He embraced the Special Counsel on WWE SmackDown tonight with a hug but wore a suspicious look on his face.

Roman Reigns could return to SmackDown as a babyface to take down Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline

WWE fans eagerly anticipate Roman Reigns' return and have chanted his name with each segment of The Bloodline saga in his absence. They did so while Solo Sikoa spoke to Paul Heyman backstage on SmackDown about the absent Tribal Chief.

Reigns could be set for a babyface run when he returns to try and reclaim his place at the Head of the Table. He struggled to get over as a face at the start of his main roster run, but his current character has been a massive success.

Former WCW star Kevin Sullivan reckons the former Shield member is headed for a hero role. He suggested the former Big Dog will return to The Bloodline storyline which could also involve The Rock and Cody Rhodes:

"To me, it looks like [Reigns] is gonna return as a babyface [but], not right away," Sullivan said. "They'll have an elaborate story [featuring] Roman, The Rock, and The Bloodline - and I even can see Cody [Rhodes] involved in that." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns doesn't have a brand as things stand after Paul Heyman withdrew him from the WWE Draft 2024. One would have to think that he'll be returning to SmackDown as his allies are on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback