Could Roman Reigns have an ulterior motive against The Rock? Analyzing the possibility following major SmackDown revelation

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman disclosed that the vicious attack launched by The Rock on Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW was ordered by Roman Reigns himself. The beatdown from The People's Champion left fans in shock, resulting in The American Nightmare getting busted open.

However, The Tribal Chief might have an ulterior motive behind ordering The Great One for this attack as Reigns could be trying to generate more animosity between Rhodes and The Final Boss. This will also help the Stamford-based company to set up a showdown between the two superstars following WrestleMania XL, whenever The People's Champion gets some time off from his busy Hollywood schedule.

Expand Tweet

Not only this, but it will also potentially pave the way for the face turn of Roman Reigns in the Stamford-based promotion. Due to the animosity between Rhodes and The Rock, the actions of The Great One will be considered severe. So, if The Brahma Bull backs away or takes The American Nightmare lightly, it might cause instability in The Bloodline and eventually plant seeds for the babyface turn of The Tribal Chief.

It will indeed be engaging to witness what will happen at WrestleMania XL when Cody Rhodes gets another opportunity to finish his story.

Why Roman Reigns and The Rock must secure victory on Night One of WrestleMania XL?

Roman Reigns is set to pull off double duty at WrestleMania XL as The Bloodline's leader is scheduled for two high-profile matches at The Show of Shows. However, there is a major reason why The Tribal Chief and The Rock must secure victory in their blockbuster tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL as this triumph would be labeled as the 1000th victory in the Head of the Table's wrestling career.

For those unaware, since 2010, Reigns has participated in around 1366 matches, out of which he has emerged victorious in 999 bouts. If The Tribal Chief emerges victorious in his tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL, then it would mark his stellar 1000 career wins.

Expand Tweet

Not only this, but another prominent reason why The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull must win on Night One of The Show of Shows is that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman and Cody Rhodes on Night Two will then be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

This scenario will also pave the way for the potential arrival of names like Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena who could aid The American Nightmare against the Samoan faction.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want Roman Reigns to win on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion