Could Roman Reigns welcome WWE RAW star with Samoan roots to The Bloodline? Looking back at comments from 2 years ago

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have dominated WWE for nearly three years now. The Tribal Chief’s group comprises family members (except for Paul Heyman). Having said that, the stable could do well with another addition to its ranks.

The superstar in question is Bronson Reed. With his Samoan heritage, the Australian could be a valuable addition to The Bloodline. He has expressed willingness to work with Roman Reigns and his dominant group in the past as well.

During his first stint with WWE, Reed commented on the possibility of working with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The then-NXT North American Champion made his fantasy booking during an interview with Denise Salcedo in July 2021.

"Well, I think a lot of people online fantasy book that,” said Bronson Reed. “So, I just like to feed their ego a little bit, [laughs] stir the pot a little bit. But I would not be against aligning myself with those guys. I’ve met them, they are someone that I feel I can definitely work with, but at the same time I wouldn’t be against fighting those guys as well," he said.

Triple H could always use Roman Reigns’ WWE RAW appearance to book a segment with Bronson Reed.

The Tribal Chief seems to be losing his patience with The Usos, and a dominant star with Samoan roots like Reed could help The Bloodline maintain its chokehold on the company.

Bronson Reed cost Bobby Lashley his match on WWE RAW

The latest edition of the red brand pitted Bobby Lashley against United States Champion Austin Theory. The two superstars put on a solid performance with the crowd in attendance and fans watching at home.

Lashley was inches away from getting the victory, but a last-minute run-in from Reed derailed his chances. The referee called for the bell, giving The All Mighty a no-DQ win.

Lashley tried to put Reed in a hurt lock, but Austin Theory took him out with a drop kick. Reed took advantage of the moment to hit a Samoan drop on the big man. He then took him out with a huge Tsunami from the top rope.

It remains to be seen how the feud will progress in the days to come.

How would you rate Bronson Reed’s WWE booking so far? Let us know in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes