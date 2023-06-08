Could Saraya's (fka Paige) record in WWE be in jeopardy? Rising star to potentially outdo her legacy

Former WWE NXT Superstar Paige works with AEW under her real name, Saraya. While she’s not the first WWE Superstar to sign with the promotion, she’s one of the firsts whose WWE legacy seems to be in jeopardy due to the current talent being pushed to the top.

During her time with WWE NXT, Paige (Saraya) created a milestone that no one could take over. She became the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Champion in July 2013. However, that wasn’t the only impressive element of that victory. The former WWE superstar was only 20 when she attained that feat.

Currently, Tiffany Stratton is the WWE NXT Women’s Champion. On the June 7, 2023, episode, Thea Hail became the #1 Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship after winning the Battle Royal. Considering she’s 19, this victory makes her the youngest contender in the championship’s history.

If she wins, it will break former WWE Superstar Paige’s record as the youngest woman to hold the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

While no one can be the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion again, a part of Paige’s legacy will mostly always be at risk—the brand signs young pro wrestlers to develop their skills before a main roster push.

Even if Thea Hail doesn’t break the record, mainly because WWE is riding high on continuing to push Stratton, someone else can always break the record.

Saraya (fka Paige) has not been performing as expected in AEW

Over the last months, fans have pointed out the subpar performance that Saraya has been displaying in AEW. Her recent bout, where she teamed up with Chris Jericho to take on Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, was met with severe backlash from the fans.

Her lack of zest during the match and some botched spots have left fans wondering where it all went wrong. Not only did she receive heat for that, but so did AEW.

Dutch Mantell gave his two cents about how AEW could have handled it better and avoided the botched spots before it was shown on air.

"Yeah…what he said. Usually, companies edit out drizzle like this but apparently @AEW doesn’t have the resources to do so. Smoky Mountain would’ve edited it out before it went to air. @WSI_YouTube," tweeted the veteran.

On the other hand, her lack of enthusiasm may stem from Tony Khan refusing to let her make her AEW debut as a heel.

