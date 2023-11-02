Could Saudi Arabia host a WrestleMania internationally for the first time in 21 years?

Since early 2021, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has spent $6.3bn on sports. Many experts believe it is the new oil for the Middle Eastern country. While Saudi has made several advances in different games, its most important success has been securing the hosting rights for the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

This development is massive for the country's sports landscape, but it raises a question concerning WWE. If Saudi Arabia can host an event like the FIFA World Cup, will they be able to host a WrestleMania? It is highly possible for several reasons.

In 2018, WWE signed a ten-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host two events yearly from 2018 to 2027. Although the agreement was initially frowned upon, going to Saudi has financially benefitted the Stamford-based promotion. As per reports, WWE is paid $50m for each show they hold in Saudi Arabia.

Not including gate, this pay makes $100m in revenue for WWE yearly from KSA alone. Besides financials, the fans in Saudi have also embraced the promotion's product. Night of Champions in the Middle Eastern country this year saw an eighteen percent increase in viewership compared to last year's Crown Jewel.

These prospects must have certainly gotten WWE excited. Because, from a financial point of view, the promotion has made more money going to Saudi than the ticket sales of all WrestleMania events combined.

And concerning attendance, there has only been growth. This is one reason why WWE has also shown signs of being in love with the Middle Eastern country. Hence, the promotion could host The Show of Shows in Saudi in the near future.

Signs WWE might host WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia

The abovementioned data concerns financials and numbers. Besides that, WWE seems to be pretty happy hosting events in Saudi. In fact, there are plenty of signs that indicate the Stamford-based promotion might seriously consider hosting a WrestleMania in the country.

A recent statement by Vince McMahon is the first of many signs. The legendary WWE figure visited Saudi as he and The Undertaker attended the recently concluded fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. During an interview there, McMahon called Saudi Arabia the home of WWE.

This statement by the TKO group's Executive Chairman is indeed massive since WWE has its presence in various international markets. Apart from McMahon's comments, he and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel are expected to attend the upcoming Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023.

Even though their presence isn't confirmed, the possibility of it happening is high. If Emanuel does attend the event, one can only imagine the behind-the-scenes discussions between WWE officials and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They could plan more events considering the success they have had.

Hence, given these factors with WWE's intention to go international, at some point, it won't be a surprise to see the Middle Eastern country host WrestleMania. While the story is a mere speculation, the possibility is high.

Because if Saudi can land the FIFA World Cup, what stops them from hosting WrestleMania? Also, if the country hosts 'Mania, it will be the second international country after Canada to host pro wrestling's most prestigious event. The 18th edition of The Show of Shows was held in Toronto in 2002, and Saudi could now follow suit.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think