Could Seth Rollins defend the World Heavyweight Championship against his "son?" Seeds planted following WWE NXT return

Seth Rollins made a highly anticipated return to NXT, putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Bron Breakker. The Visionary displayed himself as a fighting champion and successfully defended his title against the Breakker.

The company teased a potential Champion vs. Champion match for The Visionary during his return. An interesting interaction occurred backstage between Seth Rollins and his "son," Nathan Frazer.

Originally, Seth Rollins is the father to baby Roux only, but the NXT Superstar had referred to Seth as his father on multiple occasions. The current NXT Heritage Cup Champion greeted his "master," and the two congratulated each other. The Drip God also expressed his pride in Frazer's accomplishments.

For fans who may not be aware, The Visionary played a significant role in training Nathan as a professional wrestler at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. This real-life connection between the two opens up the possibility of a future match.

A potential betrayal from the protege can lead to a title match against The Visionary. This emotional connection will also generate huge interest from the WWE universe.

NXT Champion saves Seth Rollins on WWE NXT

Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line in the main event of the NXT Gold Rush, where he faced Bron Breakker. The Drip God faced tough competition from his challenger.

The former NXT Champion dominated most of the match with his brute power. However, Rollins overcame the odds and secured a victory against Breakker.

After the match, Seth Rollins got attacked by Finn Balor, whom he will face at Money in the Bank 2023. The leader of The Judgment Day wanted to take out the World Heavyweight champion and want to give him another brutal beatdown like RAW. Balor was going to deliver a coup de grâce but was stopped in his attempt by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

After the arrival of the current NXT Champion, Balor escaped the ring. Hayes & Williams attended Rollins as he tried to stand up after being blindsided by Balor.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is the upcoming premium live event next Saturday, July 1, from the O2 Arena in London. It will be interesting to see will the ruthless Balor will be able to shock the world by defeating The Visionary in this first PLE title defense.

