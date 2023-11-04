Could SmackDown star be gearing up for heel turn after nearly 3 years? What happened when the show went off air?

WWE presented a loaded edition of SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2023. The November 3 edition of the blue brand featured a promo segment between LA Knight and Roman Reigns, the Women’s Tag Team Titles number one contenders’ match, as well as Bianca Belair in action against Bayley in the main event.

The E.S.T. defeated The Role Model ahead of her WWE Women’s Championship match against IYO SKY at Crown Jewel. Belair mocked Bayley by kissing her on the cheek after the show went off the air, potentially teasing a heel turn after nearly three years.

Watch the entire clip below:

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Bianca Belair has teased a heel turn on the blue brand. The former Women’s Champion brought back her NXT look in the lead-up to her Triple-Threat Match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the title at SummerSlam 2023.

The E.S.T. has continued to show signs of aggression following her loss to IYO SKY at the Biggest Party of the Summer. For those unaware, the Damage CTRL star cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at the August 5 premium live event.

What’s on tap for SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE has thus far announced one match for the Crown Jewel fallout episode of SmackDown. The company announced that Carlito will square off against Bobby Lashley in singles action on the blue brand next week.

Expand Tweet

The match comes nearly two weeks after the Street Profits took the Latino World Order member out during a backstage assault. Carlito has been with LWO ever since he made his return to help Rey Mysterio’s faction at Fastlane 2023.

Carlito filled in as the last member of the LWO against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits after the trio eliminated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in the lead-up to the October 7 premium live event.

Do you think Bianca Belair will win the WWE Women's Championship again? Sound off in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here