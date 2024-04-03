Could SmackDown star be looking to replace Dominik Mysterio ahead of WrestleMania 40?

Dominik Mysterio is set to square off against his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 40. The father and son duo will battle at The Showcase of The Immortals for the second time in a row. However, Santos Escobar and Dragon Lee will join them in the tag team match as well. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma will team up with Dirty Dom while the newest member of the Latino World Order will team up with The Master of the 619.

Legado Del Fantasma and the Latino World Order's rivalry has erupted in recent weeks amid Dominik and Escobar's intriguing connection. Dirty Dom got in Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day's bad books on RAW for aligning with Legado Del Fantasma without their knowledge. While Rhea Ripley was furious over the former NXT North American Champion, an unlikely name introduced himself to Mami. That would be Angel.

Expand Tweet

Angel of Legado Del Fantasma tried to shake the current Women's World Champion's hand. Ripley reacted by pushing his hand away and telling the Mexican superstar not to touch her.

The 31-year-old star is yet to make a name for himself in WWE and could have his sights set on WrestleMania 40. He could be looking to take Dominik Mysterio out of the equation to get his big break.

Angel is trying to convince Rhea Ripley amid a plot to take Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania 40 place

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been inseparable since the latter turned against Rey Mysterio and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, to join The Judgment Day. That was at Clash at the Castle in 2022 and the pair have grown closer heading into WrestleMania 40.

However, during the latest episode of RAW, Ripley made it clear to Dirty Dom that he should have asked her for permission to do business with Legado Del Fantasma. Dominik was visibly worried about the current Women's World Champion's disappointment.

Angel used the opportunity to try and break the ice with Ripley to no avail. However, he did not stop there and sent Mami a message on X/Twitter.

"Hey @RheaRipley_WWE," Angel shared.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Angel seems to be quite aware of Rhea's track record of helping talent get into main event spots and challenge for top prizes. Mami struck an agreement with Drew McIntyre in November of last year. The Scottish Warrior joined The Judgement Day for their Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series last year.

Angel could be looking to turn against Santos Escobar to get fans on his side

Angel and Berto joined Santos Escobar as new members of Legado Del Fantasma in December 2023. They became the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion's new henchmen after he took out the Latino World Order's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

However, it appears the long-term vision for Angel and Berto is to have them turn babyface. This was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in August 2023:

"Carillo (Berto) and Garza (Angel) right now are in NXT but there is a long-term main roster idea for them as a babyface tag team."

Expand Tweet

Angel has displayed charisma and eye-catching in-ring abilities throughout his time in WWE. He could do well in a babyface role and a feud with Dominik Mysterio because taking the latter's WrestleMania 40 spot could do wonders for him.

Angel might be jealous of Dominik Mysterio's success and his WrestleMania 40 spot

Angel got his main roster break when Dominik Mysterio came onto the scene and out of his father's shadows. They faced each other in a tag team competition in April 2020 when Angel teamed up with Andrade.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion's start on the main roster holds similarities to Dominik's. He teamed up with Andrade but was also managed by Zelina Vega.

Dominik has gone down this route as he teamed up with Rey Mysterio at the start of his career. He went on to join The Judgment Day, where Rhea Ripley has nurtured him into a bonafide superstar.

That is where Angel may get jealous of the 26-year-old star because he is getting opportunities he may feel he deserves. Dirty Dom was off facing the likes of CM Punk in the Best in the World's return match while Angel was participating in mid-card matches.

Expand Tweet

It seems unlikely that Angel will be able to replace Dominik Mysterio in time for WrestleMania 40. However, the Mexican star may have something up his sleeve.