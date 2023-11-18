Could Survivor Series be the downfall of 6-time champion? Analyzing what we know so far

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event is stacked with two WarGames matches for the men's and women's divisions, respectively.

Damage CTRL found new allies in Asuka and Kairi Sane last week and found themselves in control of the number game against their opponents - Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi. The latest edition of SmackDown kicked off with IYO SKY and her new teammates joking, with Bayley feeling left out. Dakota Kai almost gave her a scare, citing that one star in the ring was not a part of Damage CTRL. That's when Bayley's face fell, and Kai further explained that they had not inducted Asuka into the faction.

The Role Model's actions have not been taken lightly by IYO SKY, who often expressed her displeasure with the former making decisions about her title defenses on her behalf. Additionally, at Crown Jewel, SKY informed Bayley to stay away from ringside and to not make an appearance, which the SmackDown star failed to do.

With IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's rapport with Asuka and Kairi Sane, Bayley seems to feel like the odd one out. At Survivor Series, The Role Model could be kicked out of Damage CTRL if things do not go her way and if the other members take over.

Expand Tweet

Bayley was vested in having an all-woman stable for a little over a year before her SummerSlam 2022 return with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Cody Rhodes may have teased another potential candidate for the men's Survivor Series: WarGames match

Ever since Nick Aldis took over as SmackDown General Manager, he has kept a strict leash on the crossover of stars apart from the Undisputed Champions.

This week on the blue brand, Cody Rhodes was spotted talking to Aldis backstage. He even ran out to save LA Knight from a vicious beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa following the main event. Nick Aldis was not pleased with the situation and asked The American Nightmare to leave the building at the earliest.

The ease of alliance between Cody Rhodes and LA Knight led to speculation on the two working together for WarGames. Randy Orton is also rumored to make a return at Survivor Series, but there is no confirmation in what capacity.

LA Knight has been seen as a rising star since the beginning of the year, and WWE is continuing to push him as a top name. His addition to the match would enable the company to balance the hype surrounding the creator of the 'Yeah Movement.'

Expand Tweet

The Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also set to put his title on the line against The Miz at Survivor Series, and Zoey Stark will have her first title shot against Rhea Ripley.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.