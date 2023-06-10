Could tension in The Bloodline result in 15-time champion's return?

This week's WWE SmackDown was an intense show for The Bloodline, which turned into a series of twists and turns as Jey Uso competed against Austin Theory in the main event. Unfortunately, the bout ended after Jimmy Uso interfered and accidentally superkicked his brother in an attempt to attack Solo Sikoa.

After weeks of frustration, Jimmy superkicked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023, which cost Reigns and Solo their chance of winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Last week on SmackDown, during The Tribal Chief's 1000-day celebration as Universal Champion, Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy with the Samoan Spike.

As Jey Uso's loyalty is still up in the air, and the tension continues to rise in The Bloodline, this could lead to the return of a 15-time Champion in WWE - The People's Champ, The Rock. The Hollywood star is already familiar with the ongoing bloodline storyline and was long rumored to return to confront Roman Reigns.

However, The Rock is unlikely to come back anytime soon due to his packed Hollywood schedule for this year.

Even without adding someone like The People's Champion, The Bloodline storyline is getting more and more interesting. This was evident as, after losing the match, Jey Uso shoved his brother and confronted Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Jey also seems to be conflicted about his next steps toward the faction.

Did Jey Uso send Roman Reigns an ultimatum on SmackDown?

With the drama unfolding on the blue brand, Roman Reigns is set to appear on the upcoming WWE Smackdown. The next few episodes will likely focus on Jey Uso's decision, and even after the recent event, fans seem to be more interested in looking ahead with the story.

The Usos are rumored to square up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the upcoming premium live event i.e., WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Solo Sikoa's interference in the Jey Uso match was likely ordered by The Tribal Chief. This was confirmed when Paul Heyman called Roman Reigns during the closing moments of this week's SmackDown.

It seems like Reigns wanted to separate the two brothers by using Solo Sikoa as a troublemaker. Heyman and Jey also had a backstage segment where the Wiseman asked for Jey's passport so they could take the private jet to London in a few weeks.

Jey made a bold statement, revealing that if he is in The Bloodline, then Heyman will be out.

As Reigns is set to appear in the upcoming edition of Smackdown, It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief responds to the actions of Jey Uso. Another confrontation between them will likely happen on the upcoming show, as Reigns may force Jey Uso to fall in line with The Bloodline again.

