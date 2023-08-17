Could The Bloodline's WWE absence lead to main event push of returning 44-year-old star? Analyzing the possibility 

The Bloodline has been the dominating focus of WWE television for several years now. The stable formed back in 2020 and, over the past three years, has featured the likes of Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and of course, Roman Reigns.

The stable's time on top may be ending, albeit temporarily. Roman Reigns isn't scheduled for any WWE shows in the near future, and Jey Uso just "quit" the company on SmackDown. Factor in Sami and Jimmy no longer being part of the group, and there may be no Bloodline on television for now.

In their absence, other stars of the company will have a chance to step up and claim a top spot. One particular star who could take advantage of their absence allegedly re-signed with the giant promotion recently: Carlito.

Reports indicated that the former United States Champion was set to return at the Madison Square Garden-hosted edition of WWE SmackDown, but he never appeared. This has led to many wondering if he even truly re-signed with the promotion.

There's a chance he did re-sign, but they have been holding off on his return until The Bloodline was set to take time off. This will allow Carlito to get more of a spotlight while also providing fans with an exciting star to follow in the wake of their absence.

Kairi Sane is also rumored to be returning to WWE

Carlito isn't the only superstar reportedly set to return to WWE. According to PWInsider, Kairi Sane is set to return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the near future.

Dave Meltzer further confirmed this news. While details are very vague, Meltzer hinted that many moving parts in STARDOM and New Japan likely contributed to Kairi's return.

Sane is a multi-time champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. While with NXT, she won the Mae Young Classic and captured the NXT Women's Championship. She then joined the main roster and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Sane's partner in the company was Asuka. The dominant Japanese star has won several titles since Kairi left the promotion in 2020. With The Pirate Princess' impending return, could the pair reform The Kabuki Warriors?

For now, Kairi's future in the company isn't yet known. There's been no proper confirmation that she has re-signed. If she is back, however, every champion in the promotion across all three brands should feel concerned.