Could The Judgment Day add another female member after Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential candidate 

Since its inception, The Judgment Day has had only one female member, and that is Rhea Ripley. While the heel faction made many attempts to recruit several male stars and even recruited the likes of JD McDonagh, they have never approached or tried to add a second female member to the faction.

However, leading up to WrestleMania 40, this is something that could change. On WWE RAW, The Judgment Day could look to add an NXT star as its second female member after Rhea Ripley. The NXT star who could be recruited to one of WWE's most dominant factions is Roxanne Perez.

Recently, Perez turned heel and even mentioned Becky Lynch in her promo. Hence, The Judgment Day and Ripley could use a heel Perez to hamper Lynch's path to WrestleMania 40. Even though this will affect Lynch negatively, it will also help set a feud between the Irish star and Perez following WrestleMania 40.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, if something like this happens, the WWE Universe will surely be entertained. Roxanne Perez too seems ready for a main roster debut, and teaming up with Rhea Ripley is the best way she could learn further. She could end up proving herself capable of hanging out with the superstars on the main roster, potentially enhancing her future prospects.

WWE personality mentions it is cool to see Rhea Ripley's growth

Along with the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, the one superstar who has managed to make a lot of noise in the last year or so is Rhea Ripley. Not only has Ripley been a dominant champion, but her overall performances have led many to believe she is on the path to being one of the greatest.

Recently, during an appearance on Lightweights Podcast, WWE personality Cathy Kelly commented on Ripley's growth. Kelly mentioned The Judgment Day member and she were friends. She also added it was cool to see Ripley's growth in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I mean, Rhea [Ripley] and I are friends. We've been friends for years. She was at NXT at the same time that I was, and she's in the same boat where this has been her dream her entire life. So, it's really cool to see just the growth that she's had over the last six or seven years. Now, she's main eventing PLEs in other countries. And, getting her TikTok was actually a feat because she really hates social media. So when I came back, one of my goals was to really build out my own personal Tik Tok but to help other people as well and her's has just grown astronomically as it should," said Cathy Kelly. (10:07 to 10:50)

Rhea Ripley has indeed made a mark on social media too. Heading into WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see what more The Aussie can do to enhance her rivalry with Becky Lynch.

