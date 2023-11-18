Could The Miz forge a new alliance to become a 9 time Intercontinental Champion at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility 

On November 25th, 2023, The Miz will have an opportunity to cement his legacy as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time. At Survivor Series on that day, Miz will face Gunther who recently became the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

While many have tried to end the Austrian's reign, none have succeded. However, there is a chance The Miz could be the one to dethrone Gunther at the Premium Live Event. But, if Miz is to do that, he will need a partner who could help him against Gunther and The Imperium.

While the possibility of finding a friend on RAW might not be high, The Miz might find a friend on NXT. The 43-year-old could ally with Ilja Dragunov, and the latter could help him by costing Gunther his Intercontinental Championship.

Even though this angle is speculative, it makes sense because by pursuing it, WWE will be able to launch Dragunov on the main roster. For a long time now, many fans have been calling for the Russian to make his main roster debut. Hence, it will be great if the promotion pursues this angle.

Gunther comments about The Miz ahead of their match at Survivor Series

Before The Miz could earn the opportunity of facing Gunther at Survivor Series, he had to face Ivar, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal 4-Way match on Monday Night RAW. While many believed Miz wouldn't win the match, he proved doubters wrong and put on a brilliant performance to register a victory.

However, despite such a brilliant performance against the talented three men, Gunther believes The Miz is in the twilight of his career. During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, the Intercontinental Champion praised Miz, but seemed confident of beating him at Survivor Series. Gunther said:

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now," he said. [From 37:15 - 37:54]

Since becoming Intercontinental Champion, Gunther has never lost his title. Hence, it will be interesting to see how The Miz manages to dethrone the Austrian. Even though the former winning the title seems unlikely, his experience in WWE might lead to a massive upset at Survivor Series.

Will Gunthers words regarding The Mix prove true? Sound off in the comments below.

