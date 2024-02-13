Could The Rock punish WWE champion he has real-life heat with and strip him of his title? Exploring if it's possible

The Rock recently returned to WWE and turned heel at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff. He seemingly combined forces with Roman Reigns at the event, kickstarting a feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Will he target another prominent star in the coming weeks?

As part of his ongoing storyline, The Brahma Bull is trying to establish himself as the most dominant force in the company, and some superstars may want to be cautious of him. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul seemingly has real-life heat with the Hollywood megastar. Hence, he may want to stay out of the 51-year-old's way.

Despite his alleged real-life differences with Paul, The Rock will not interfere in his creative direction because he is a professional. The multi-time WWE Champion has often expressed his love for pro wrestling and may not want to hamper his fellow competitor's ongoing storyline by stripping him of his gold.

Recent reports indicated that The Great One returned to WWE to save WrestleMania 40 after CM Punk got hurt at Royal Rumble. Rocky is on TKO Group Holdings' board and will aim to do what's best for the organization's business.

Logan Paul and The Great One worked together on several projects. In 2018, The Maverick's Tokyo Adventures YouTube series received massive backlash, souring his relationship with the WWE legend.

After the controversy, The People's Champion's representative allegedly sent a message to Paul asking the latter to remove every video and picture the two stars had together from social media. Although Paul apologized for the YouTube video, it's unknown if the duo could reconcile.

Logan Paul sided with Cody Rhodes after The Rock returned

The Rock was briefly rumored to replace Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 40's main event against Roman Reigns. After the Samoan stars' confrontation on a recent episode of SmackDown, fans swarmed social media with "We Want Cody" hashtags.

Logan Paul took to social media to support the initiative. The Maverick posted a picture of The American Nightmare on Instagram and shared a tweet, mentioning he wanted to see the latter headline 'Mania.

At WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, The American Nightmare challenged Roman Reigns for The Show of Shows, and Triple H made the match official.

