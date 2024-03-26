Could The Rock’s actions on RAW have a crucial impact on Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 40 match? Exploring the consequences

WWE Superstar The Rock made a shocking appearance on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The Brahma Bull shook things up not only with his in-ring segment with Cody Rhodes but also with his vicious assault on The American Nightmare in the final moments of the show.

Cody Rhodes was busted open following The Rock's attack, with The People's Champion making a bold statement ahead of WrestleMania 40, where The Great One and The American Nightmare will collide in a tag team match, which will also involve Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Even though The Final Boss stood tall this time, his actions could have an impact on his relationship with Roman Reigns and their blockbuster tag team match at The Show of Shows, whose outcome will determine the stipulation for the Reigns vs. Rhodes match on Night Two.

Roman Reigns could turn against The Rock after his actions on WWE RAW

After the events that transpired during the closing moments of the latest episode of RAW, it would not come as a surprise if fans saw Roman Reigns getting upset with The Rock for taking over and attacking Cody Rhodes.

Still, The Tribal Chief would do nothing until the tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40 because he knows that the stakes are quite high in the battle with Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, once the match is over, nothing could stop the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from possibly turning against The Brahma Bull for his actions since he came back to the Stamford-based promotion.

If this happened, it would certainly affect his match against Cody Rhodes on Night Two, as Reigns would have The Bloodline make sure that The Rock is not in the building and does not get involved in the match.

The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown will give a better indication of what to expect from Roman Reigns, who is expected to address The Great One's actions, while Cody Rhodes could attend the show in search of revenge as well.

Roman Reigns admitted that he wanted to battle The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns will collide against Cody Rhodes for the second year in a row at WrestleMania, but The Tribal Chief wanted a different opponent this time. The Head of the Table called out The American Nightmare for costing him the opportunity to face The Rock at The Show of Shows this year.

"For me, that was the end game. Let me just make the final statement, put the stamp of approval, seal the deal. I beat The Rock, ain’t nobody ever questioning what I’ve done here and Cody took that from me. We’re such a close family and we handle things the right way…he took that from me. He took that storybook ending," Roman Reigns said on The Pat McAfee Show. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Cody Rhodes initially stepped aside to make way for The Brahma Bull to challenge Roman Reigns, but he later changed his mind and picked The Tribal Chief as his opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

This eventually led to The People's Champion getting involved and making a proposition for the tag team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins, which the latter duo accepted.