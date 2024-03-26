Could The Rock be softening up on Cody Rhodes following RAW appearance? Analyzing the impact and likelihood

Cody Rhodes opened the recent episode of RAW with a fiery promo and spoke about Roman Reigns and WrestleMania 40. However, this isn't what became the highlight of the segment. Instead, The Rock's surprise appearance on RAW grabbed all the attention.

Yes, you read it right. The Final Boss made an unexpected appearance on the red brand. While fans expected to see him verbally assault Rhodes, things took a complete turn when he whispered something in Rhodes' ear and left without saying a single word on the mic.

While many wonder what the Hollywood star told Rhodes, there is a huge possibility his actions and appearance on RAW are all meant to soften Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40. The reason behind that can be linked to a potential betrayal from Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If The Rock plans on betraying Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he could use this appearance and segment on the red brand as an excuse to link with Cody Rhodes. A potential alliance with The American Nightmare might make the 51-year-old one of the biggest faces in wrestling.

Cody Rhodes' deleted post teasing a potential heel turn could be a reason

For a long time now, Rhodes has traveled on a path that led to him becoming one of the biggest faces in wrestling. However, this action from Rhodes should not be mistaken for his inability to play a heel. During his time with Bullet Club, he was quite a prominent heel.

Recently, Rhodes uploaded a photo of himself from his days in The Bullet Club. This led to many believing The American Nightmare was teasing a heel turn. While the speculation vanished after a few days, The Rock's recent appearance could once again indicate an alliance that can see Rhodes turn heel.

The Rock's relationship with Cody Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes

In the build-up towards WrestleMania 40, The Rock has taken several shots at Cody Rhodes and his family. But, in reality, the Hollywood star holds Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, in high regard. Rock was seen heavily praising The American Dream in an Instagram post from the past.

In fact, he also called Dusty his mentor. This is one reason The Rock might eventually link up with Rhodes and betray Roman Reigns. Regardless of what happens, this storyline until now has provided a lot of entertainment, and it will be interesting to see what happens at WrestleMania.