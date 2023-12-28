Could Triple H give 57-year-old WWE veteran a retirement match and fulfill Vince McMahon's promise? Exploring the chances

Triple H has made numerous changes to WWE's product since taking over the creative duties from Vince McMahon. The Game has made moves that fans believed were impossible under his father-in-law's leadership, and he could now consider booking a veteran in a retirement match.

Goldberg left WWE last year after his contract expired, and the company opted not to renew it. The Icon's final match in the promotion was against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022, which saw The Tribal Chief retain his gold. However, the 57-year-old recently claimed that McMahon promised him a retirement match as a favor for putting over Reigns.

On the Steve & Captain Evil podcast, the Hall of Famer mentioned that Vince McMahon didn't keep his promise of booking him in a retirement bout. However, Triple H could allow Goldberg to retire on his terms soon.

The Game has given several stars a second chance by bringing them back to the company since becoming Chief Content Officer. He could do the same for Goldberg, as the latter has been a massive draw for the promotion in the past.

The Hall of Famer could face The Tribal Chief in his last bout, as the two share a storied history. Reigns is a safe competitor and could allow Goldberg to look strong in his final outing inside the squared circle.

Goldberg could also face Randy Orton, a man he has shared the ring with in the past. The former Universal Champion has expressed that he wanted to participate in Sting's retirement match, which will take place under the AEW umbrella. Hence, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Goldberg.

How is Goldberg's relationship with Triple H?

Goldberg is seemingly displeased with Vince McMahon not allowing him to retire in AEW. Many would wonder whether the Hall of Famer has a cordial relationship with Triple H.

On an episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Goldberg revealed that he had real-life issues with Triple H during his initial run between 2003 and 2004.

The former WWE Superstar cited that his history with WCW and his role in the latter's success during the Monday Night Wars could be why they didn't always see eye-to-eye. Despite their previous issues, both men have since reconciled and mended their relationship.

Is Goldberg en route to AEW?

While Goldberg may be interested in joining All Elite Wrestling, that may not happen immediately. Recent reports from PWInsider suggested that while The Icon had already spoken with Tony Khan, there were no plans for the former's debut in the promotion yet.

It remains to be seen if fans will see Goldberg return to the ring again.