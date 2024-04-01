Could Triple H make last-minute change to WrestleMania 40 match? Exploring the possibility

Triple H and WWE management are finalizing the card for WrestleMania 40 and one of the matches that will headline the premium live event is the one between Drew McIntyre and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Night Two.

It will be a tough challenge for The Architect, who had defended his title against The Scottish Warrior on WWE RAW: Day 1 previously. Both superstars continue to call each other out week after week, but things changed last week, when CM Punk made his return to Chicago and announced he will be a guest commentator for the match.

There was a rumor that The Best In the World would become the special guest referee for the match, which could add more fuel to his rivalry with both Rollins and McIntyre. Still, this hasn't happened yet, even though Punk has revealed that he would love to become the special guest referee.

"I would like to maybe try my hand out as a referee. But, I wouldn't be able to be impartial with both these idiots, so maybe commentary is the best thing to do," CM Punk told Cathy Kelley on the March 25 episode of Monday Night RAW.

One of the primary reasons a possible change could be expected is that Punk would not be partial to either competitor, seeing as how he has antagonized both Rollins as well as McIntyre since his return. The chances of a Punk feud with either superstar following his return from injury are reportedly quite high and the seeds can be planted at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Heading into the final RAW before WrestleMania 40, there is no sign that CM Punk could become a special guest referee for the match, but things could aways change, as all three superstars are expected to be present for Monday's show.

Triple H approved CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre going off script in RAW segment

It appears that Triple H is trying to run things differently in WWE and Monday Night RAW's segment between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins was a great example.

The three superstars cut an intense promo and reportedly went off script on several occassions, but it appears that The Game had no problem with it, as McIntyre hinted during a recent interview.

"Basically, the whole thing, if it felt uncomfortable, it’s because there was an outline and it’s three guys going out there who may not like each other and may have personal feelings, but also are good at their job and we go out there and tear into each other verbally without it on a piece of paper because it’s stupid writing everything down to deliver it to a live audience," McIntyre said (H/T - Fightful).

Triple H, WWE management didn't expect CM Punk to curse during RAW promo

CM Punk went off scipt on a few occassions during his RAW promo with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. The Best of The World engaged in a war of words with both superstars, and didn't hesitate to curse.

Triple H and WWE management didn't expect this to happen, as wrestlers had been advised to keep cursing to a minimum during live shows. Still, neither The Game nor any other WWE executive allegedly had any tension with CM Punk afterwards.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what will happen this Monday, when the top superstars will be present on the final RAW before WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Do you want CM Punk to be the guest referee for the Rollins-McIntyre match at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion