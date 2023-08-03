Could Vince McMahon be forced to retire again? Exploring its impact on WWE's future!

Vince McMahon is known for helping build the incredible empire that is WWE. While that will always be part of his legacy, so will recent allegations and scandals associated with him. They even led to him temporarily retiring last year. The repercussions of such are still being felt to this very day.

WWE recently revealed that federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on McMahon on July 17. This was done seemingly regarding many of the allegations sent his way over the past year. Vince was also served a federal grand jury subpoena. The company was sure to mention that no charges have been brought up yet.

Naturally, fans are wondering what kind of impact this could have on the company, especially if he has to retire again. The business has been booming for around a year, so some fear the move could negatively affect the company. Thankfully, that won't be the case.

- per WWE’s Q2 filing today On July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Vince McMahon. No charges have been brought in these investigations.- per WWE’s Q2 filing today pic.twitter.com/FdcGAxTTJJ

World Wrestling Entertainment's business grew in almost every notable metric over the past year. When Vince retired last summer, viewership began to rise, the company had consistent record-setting gates, and morale even grew.

While McMahon's return seemingly caused morale to take a hit, the business side is still up and running. With Triple H, Nick Khan, and the rest of the company still hard at work, WWE would be fine if Vince McMahon retired tomorrow. The promotion could end up even stronger for it.

The controversial WWE Chairman is temporarily out of commission regardless of his legal struggles

The potential legal troubles surrounding Vince McMahon aren't his only ongoing issues. The veteran of the wrestling industry recently underwent surgery, as confirmed by numerous outlets.

Regarding details, Fightful Select, who were early in reporting the story, noted that the procedure lasted about five hours. Sean Ross Sapp also made sure to mention that the surgery was an intensive one.

Now that McMahon is a week removed from serious spinal surgery and has impending legal issues hanging over his head, his future in WWE will be interesting. Vince will turn 78 later this month.

Despite his advanced age and the numerous complications surrounding his tenure, there has been no word on a potential retirement. Additionally, Endeavor, which WWE will merge with later this year, has not spoken out against McMahon. Still, if he does end up stepping down again, the company will be in good hands.

