Randy Orton has become almost synonymous with WWE. The star followed in his father's footsteps and signed with the company in the early 2000s. Since his debut, The Viper broke record after record, the first being when he became the youngest world champion at 24.

In the aftermath of the tag team title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos last year, The Viper was out of in-ring action and absent from WWE television.

The Bloodline's assault made a vicious contribution to him, injuring his back. In November, his wife, Kim Orton, shared an update that the WWE star had to undergo surgery to fuse his lower back. Eight months post the injury, rumors have been afloat on Randy Orton allegedly teasing a return ahead of WrestleMania 39.

The multi-time WWE Champion's signature move, the RKO, a cutter, requires him to land on his back when laid out in wrestling terms. This led to Orton addressing the move's impact on his body throughout his career.

He also cited slight regret at selecting a move with severe long-term repercussions. He highlighted how he would go back in time to alter his decision in choosing a maneuver of choice.

“I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back.'' said Orton. ''After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it.”

Orton's two-decade-long association with the Connecticut-based promotion, fans have witnessed his gimmick progression, face or heel. Despite having an intense character, the 42-year teamed up with Matt Riddle last year to form 'RK-Bro.'

His incomparable chemistry with colleagues enabled him to pair up with multiple stars to form varied factions and stables, including Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase, to create The Legacy; the formation of Rated-RKO with Edge and, most notably, his contribution as fellow Evolution member alongside Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair.

What are Randy Orton's post-retirement plans?

As many notable names in the wrestling industry reach closer into their 40s or 50s, they ideally become part-timers with a light schedule. This comes into effect due to the impact of the hits their bodies receive in their careers.

Given his expansive and illustrious career, Randy Orton talked about his future post-retirement while being associated with the industry. While many went on to become mentors and coaches for upcoming talent, The Viper suggested that it was not a suitable retirement plan for him.

"I don’t really think I’d be a good coach because I would start to just ramble," Randy Orton said. "It’s almost like I don’t know how to articulate myself to a group of green guys that are coming into the business that need to learn the basics. If there was three, four or five guys, a small group, and if we could go and talk and sit in the ring. If it could be like close quarters, just a small group of people where we’re not doing drills and stuff, but just talking and maybe watching tape, I think I’d be good in that aspect."

His wife, Kim Orton, shares a few updates now and then on his health via social media. But given the extent of his back injury, there has been no confirmation of the duration of his recovery period.

However, his rumored mail to wrestling bootmaker Jose G. Sanz in preparation for wrestling boots and with WrestleMania 39 around the corner, a highly anticipated return might be on the cards for Randy Orton.

