Could WWE add one more match to SummerSlam 2023 on SmackDown? Chances of it happening

WWE apparently revealed the complete SummerSlam 2023 card this past Monday on RAW. The company dropped Becky Lynch versus Trish Stratus from the show’s line-up, much to the shock of fans. Could WWE add another match to the card on SmackDown this Friday?

To answer the question, no. WWE isn’t expected to announce new matches for SummerSlam 2023 on SmackDown. They didn’t add Trish versus Becky to the card because of this reason. Both superstars apparently expressed their frustration on social media after being left out of the card.

(Fightful Select) Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus would have been "severely limited" for time at #SummerSlam due to WWE being adamant about the runtimes for matches on PPV events. Neither woman was thrilled with the adjustment (to say the least).

Adam Pearce announced on RAW this past Monday that Becky Lynch versus Trish Stratus will happen. The WWE matchmaker said both superstars will square off against each other in Trish’s home country of Canada on the August 14, 2023, episode of the red brand.

Both superstars previously took on each other at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Hall of Famer got the win over The Man due to Zoey Stark’s interference. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion made her main roster debut that night.

Fans were hoping to see the rematch at SummerSlam 2023, but that won’t happen. Below is the complete line-up for the August 5 premium live event.

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. Jey Uso - Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and tribal chiefdom

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair - Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes - Singles match

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler – MMA Rules match

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet - Singles match

LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis vs. Chad Gable vs. TBA – 20-Man Battle Royal

What’s in store for SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam 2023?

WWE will present the go-home edition of SmackDown for SummerSlam from Dayton, OH, tonight. The August 4, 2023, edition of the blue brand will feature some of the biggest stars as they move closer to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Set for SmackDown tonight are Jey Uso, LA Knight, Sheamus, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and more. Main Event Jey will appear in the flesh just one week after he was brutally destroyed by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on the blue brand.

PLUS: Sheamus goes one-on-one with LA Knight on SmackDown.

LA Knight will collide with Sheamus for advantage in the battle royal. Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte will meet for the final time before their triple-threat WWE Women’s Champion match at SummerSlam 2023.

