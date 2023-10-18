Could WWE be creating a distraction for major Becky Lynch feud? Analyzing major diversion

In recent times, Becky Lynch has been enjoying a great run in WWE. Since beating Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship, Lynch has had multiple successful title defenses on both RAW and NXT. To sum up, she has become the face of the women's division on both brands.

Currently, Lynch is scheduled to defend her NXT Women's Title against Indi Hartwell on RAW next week. WWE has also teased a potential feud between The Man and Xia Li. While this would make it seem as if the company is setting up Lynch for feuds against up-and-coming superstars, that might not be the case.

In fact, the feuds against Indi Hartwell and Xia Li are possible distractions set up by the Stamford-based promotion. There is a chance WWE is using these feuds as bait to build a rivalry between Jade Cargill and Becky Lynch.

On RAW this week, Lynch and Cargill also met backstage. Even though the angle is speculative for now, a feud between the NXT Women's Champion and Jade Cargill would be worth watching. Both women have achieved plenty in their careers, and it would be interesting to see them lock horns.

WWE champion says Becky Lynch is underappreciated

After Nia Jax damaged Becky Lynch's face in 2018, fans rallied behind the latter, and Lynch rose to stardom. Since then, The Man has not looked back and created several records in WWE. It would be safe to say that when Lynch calls it a day, she will definitely be added to the promotion's Hall of Fame.

However, despite everything she has achieved, Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins believes that his wife is underappreciated. During a recent interaction on Lunch with Larry, the World Heavyweight Champion named his wife and two other superstars as the most underappreciated talents on the WWE roster. He said:

"On the current roster, shockingly, I think my wife [Becky Lynch] is underappreciated. And then I would go with two guys who I think are really awesome, Chad Gable and Ivar of the Viking Raiders."

Whether Lynch is underappreciated or not, she has been popular among WWE fans for years now. Even today, whenever the Irish wrestler enters the arena, she is greeted with a huge pop from the audience. Heading into WrestleMania 40 next year, it will be interesting to see how WWE books The Irish Lass Kicker.

Who would you like to see Becky Lynch face on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Sound off in the comments section below!