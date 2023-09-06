Could WWE be gearing up 24-year veteran for a heel turn on SmackDown? Exploring major swerve

Over the years, several WWE superstars have turned heels. While fans expected some to do so, there have been unexpected names who turned their back, and went on the path of becoming heels. In a similar scenario, there is a massive chance of a SmackDown superstar turning heel.

The superstar in question is 16-time World Champion, John Cena. Since making his return to SmackDown, Cena has been the talk of the town. While he had a run-in with Jimmy Uso on his return to the blue brand, many want to see the leader of Cenation face off against LA Knight.

If this feud happens, Cena might have to turn heel after a long time. Currently, Knight is one of the biggest faces around, and the Stamford-based promotion is looking to give him a major push. Taking the same into account, Cena will have to turn heel to push Knight over.

While this angle is speculative, if it does take place, it won't be the first time Cena has turned heel. Back in 2002, the 46-year-old had a gimmick, Dr. of Thuganomics, where he was a heel rapper who loved to talk as much as he loved to fight. If Cena turns heel again, it will be interesting to see what he does going forward.

John Cena sends a message ahead of WWE's visit to India

Wrestling fans are at an all-time high, considering John Cena will be appearing on SmackDown for consecutive weeks. However, the promotion's fans in India have a bit more to celebrate, since the 16-time World Champion will be visiting the country, and perform in-ring, for the first time in his career.

At the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India, Cena will team up with Seth Rollins to face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Ahead of his match in India, Cena expressed his gratitude and thanked fans for this opportunity. He also mentioned he was excited to come to India. Cena wrote:

"I cannot express how grateful I am to the @WWE & #WWEUniverse for this opportunity. #WWESuperstarSpectacle will be an experience that means the world to me, excited to get to @WWEIndia! 🇮🇳"

Given John Cena's popularity in India, the superstar is expected to receive a massive pop. While his match against the Imperium members is something fans will look forward to, they would also love to see the former champion cut an iconic promo. Overall, Cena's visit to India will be a big deal for the wrestling fans in the country.

