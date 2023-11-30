Could WWE be gearing up 28-year-old as CM Punk's first competitor? Possible reasons explored

CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames has been one of the most talked about events in professional wrestling. While Punk graced the premium live event with an appearance, he later appeared on Monday Night RAW and delivered a promo enjoyed by many.

Given how things stand, it won't be surprising to see the Best in the World also appear on SmackDown. Currently, WWE has only confirmed Randy Orton for this week's Friday Night show. However, an appearance by Punk must not be ruled out. If the 45-year-old does appear on the blue brand, there is an interesting rivalry he could pursue.

On SmackDown, WWE could book a feud between him and Logan Paul for the United States Championship. This rivalry will make sense because Punk has never won the United States Title, and a feud against Paul would be a great way for him to return to competition.

WWE also could benefit from this feud as CM Punk and Logan Paul's popularity will ensure the show does great numbers. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE books something along these lines.

Triple H comments on CM Punk's return at Survivor Series

In 2014, CM Punk and WWE ended their relationship on a sour note. This led to many believing Punk would never return to the Stamford-based promotion. While that was true for nine years, Punk proved people wrong when he returned at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Best in the World's return at the premium live event in Chicago led to excitement among fans. WWE CCO Triple H seemed equally excited. At the press conference after Survivor Series: WarGames, The Game praised CM Punk. He mentioned Punk can't be ignored.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are incredibly excited about it, you know, it's been a long time. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go," said Triple H. [From 0:01 - 0:54]

Punk's return haPunk'sy opened up many possibilities in WWE. While the 45-year-old has plenty of opportunities to pursue on RAW, he has the same to do on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how he is booked in the coming weeks.

