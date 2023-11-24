Could WWE be gearing up 38-year old to challenge Gunther to win first singles title? Analyzing why it must happen

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship last year, Gunther has been on an unstoppable run in WWE. On September 8th, 2023, the Austrian beat Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest reigning IC Champion of all time.

While several talented superstars have tried to dethrone Gunther, none were able to. However, in the coming weeks, there is a chance of a RAW Superstar dethroning the 36-year-old. The RAW Superstar in question is former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

Recently, Jey expressed his desire to win the Intercontinental Championship. If the current champion can defend his title against The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames, then a match between him and Jey would make sense. WWE could also look at the possibility of booking Jey to win the match.

The reason why the Stamford-based promotion can book Jey Uso to win can be attributed to Gunther receiving a push. By losing to the former Bloodline member, the Austrian's momentum won't be affected, and he can go on to challenge for the World Championship. It will be interesting to see if a feud between the duo happens.

Gunther makes a promise ahead of his match at Survivor Series

Before Gunther can dream of defending his title against Jey Uso, he must focus on facing The Miz at Survivor Series: WarGames. While the 36-year-old might be a favorite going into the event, registering a win over The Miz won't be easy given his track record when challenging for the Intercontinental Championship.

However, the current champion seems motivated enough to beat Miz and even made a promise ahead of their match. During his recent appearance on Under the Ring, Gunther was asked which wrestler received the hardest chop from him. While the champion did not answer, he said it would soon be the Miz. He said:

"I can't answer that, but I'm gonna promise from Survivor Series on it's gonna be The Miz." [14:33 – 14:41]

You can check out what the current Intercontinental Champion said in the video below:

It is good to see the champion emit confidence ahead of such a massive event. However, it will be worth observing if it pays off when he faces The Miz. While this match will be all about legacy for the Austrian, Miz will look to become a 9-time Intercontinental Champion. At Survivor Series: WarGames, fans will be keen to see which man prevails.

Do you think Hey Uso could end Gunthers reign of terror? Sound off in the comments section below.