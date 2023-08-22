Could WWE be gearing up former champion to take Gunther's title before the year ends? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther suffered a shocking defeat on the August 21, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. The Imperium leader put his Intercontinental Championship on the line and would have lost the title, had it not been a defeat via count-out.

It so happened that Chad Gable from the Alpha Academy earned the title opportunity after winning a Fatal Four-Way. During his match against The Ring General, Gable Suplexed the champion over the barrier before rushing back into the ring to avoid the 10-count. Gable won the bout but, as mentioned above, the title didn’t change hands because it was a victory via count-out.

It so happens that fans have been excited to see how the promotion uses Chad Gable in his singles run. In fact, given his domination over the Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW, the Stamford-based promotion could possibly be preparing for Gable to strip The Ring General of the Intercontinental Championship.

However, it’s possible that WWE will not strip The Ring General of the championship until September 9, 2023. That’s the date on which Gunther will surpass the Honky Tonk Man’s historic record of 454 days.

Gunther sent a message following his defeat on Monday Night RAW

After WWE RAW, the Intercontinental Champion took to social media to send a message to Chad Gable. He posted a short clip of his match against Gable with an angry emoji. It’s a clear indication of the champion’s frustration with Gable’s rising pursuit of the title.

Considering the fight showcased Chad Gable’s incredible strength, the WWE Universe is excited to watch the story unfold. Gable has already been a tag team champion, so a singles title could be in his future. If he was able to defeat Gunther once, there’s no reason why he can’t do it again, and this time with the title actually changing hands!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot