Could WWE be gearing up former United States Champion as Roman Reigns' future challenger?

Roman Reigns has attained levels of immeasurable heights during this era in WWE. Last week, he was bestowed by Triple H with a new Undisputed title belt to commemorate his crossing the 1000 day mark as Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has faced many stars during his impeccable reign including many veterans from the industry. However, there are a few who are yet to face Reigns in first-ever blockbuster matches which includes a current star with vested interest and push by WWE, Damian Priest. The Judgment Day member signed with WWE in 2018, eight years after Roman Reigns.

He made his RAW debut in 2021 teaming up with Bad Bunny culminating in a feud with The Miz and Johnny Elite (fka John Morrison) at WrestleMania 37. At SummerSlam that year, he won his first reign as United States Champion.

Given the nearly decade long gap in their tenure on the developmental territory, Priest and Reigns never came face to face. The 40-year-old star formed an alliance with Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio resulting in his first heel run on the main roster.

Recent reports suggested that WWE had major plans to push Priest as a singles competitor hence giving him the first title shot against Seth Rollins on RAW. Additionally, the tension between Finn Balor and him prior to his match, could be an apt foundation for a singles run, and eventually leading to a run in with Roman Reigns in the future.

The two men's impressive feats of strength and wrestling statistics could also work well in their favor.

Another major hint about Damian Priest's future was subtly mentioned on RAW when the commentators referred to him as 'the punishment,' a moniker he used prior to WWE.

Roman Reigns is left in a dilemma following SmackDown

In the aftermath of events that transpired at Night of Champions, The Bloodline has crumbled. Last week on SmackDown, the 1000 day celebrations were interrupted by The Usos. While Jimmy Uso was adamant and sticking by his reasoning behind his actions, Jey Uso seemed to be confused.

Solo Sikoa sided with Roman Reigns before citing that he would always have his brothers' back. Paul Heyman issued a notice on this week's RAW to Jey Uso claiming that he would have to make a choice between his brother or The Tribal Chief.

However, this is not the first time the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has gone up against The Usos, they feuded in 2020 when Jey Uso faced him at Hell in a Cell.

With The Bloodline's future in shambles and the possibility of everyone, including Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman turning on Reigns, could enable him to become babyface after a couple of years.

