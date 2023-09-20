Could WWE be gearing up for major Becky Lynch title defense at Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch is on the official poster for Fastlane 2023, leading fans to speculate her involvement at the October 7 premium live event in some capacity. It is possible that The Man could be booked to defend the NXT Women's Championship at the event.

As announced on NXT this week, Becky Lynch will defend the NXT Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy.

Expand Tweet

The Man defeated Stratton for the title on the September 12 episode of the show. WWE could book her to either retain or drop the title to Stratton. This could lead to a rubber match between the two competitors at Fastlane 2023.

It is also possible that someone else from the NXT women's locker room could challenge Lynch for the title at the October event. The Man interacted with some of the top babyfaces on the NXT women's roster this week.

She was seen interacting with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. She then teamed up with Lyra Valkyria against Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James for the show's main event.

It remains to be seen if Lynch will retain the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton in their Extreme Rules match at NXT No Mercy on September 30, 2023.

Becky Lynch defended the NXT Women's Championship on RAW last night

Becky Lynch brought the NXT Women's Championship with her to RAW this past Monday. The Man cut a promo wherein she issued an open challenge for anyone in the women's locker room to step up and challenge her for the title.

Natalya showed up to the challenge. The BOAT cut a promo, and the referee called for the bell. The match was short and saw Lynch retain her NXT Women's Title against the veteran.

According to reports, Lynch had asked to specifically work with Tegan Nox, but WWE gave her Natalya as a token of appreciation for the latter pulling off double duty at Superstar Spectacle.

It remains to be seen if Tegan Nox will get her match against Becky Lynch on RAW next Monday.