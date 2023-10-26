Could WWE be gearing up for a major tag team match at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

Crown Jewel 2023 has some top-notch matches booked so far. Fans are set to see superstars like Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and Logan Paul at the Premium Live Event. Another superstar the WWE Universe will witness is 16-time World Champion John Cena.

However, unlike others, Cena is not scheduled for a match yet. While many believe the leader of Cenation will face Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel, there is a chance WWE could book John Cena to compete in a tag team match at the Suadi PLE. This potential tag team contest would involve a returning superstar.

Heading into Crown Jewel, WWE can book an angle that shows a physical confrontation between Sikoa and Cena. However, just when the latter begins to dominate, Bron Breakker makes his way and attacks Cena. Later, when Sikoa and Breakker think they have their way, AJ Styles makes his return to save the 16-time champion.

This story could then lead to a match between the two teams at Crown Jewel. The angle works well, given that Breakker was managed by Paul Heyman a few weeks ago. Also, before LA Knight could team up with Cena at Fastlane, Styles was supposed to be his partner. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if WWE books it.

A look at other matches set to take place at Crown Jewel 2023

WWE has five confirmed matches for Crown Jewel 2023 for now. Among the five bouts, Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. The match between the duo was the first to be confirmed for the PLE in Saudi Arabia.

Next, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her belt in a Fatal 5-way match against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. This match between the five women will be an interesting watch, given the names involved. It will be interesting to see if Ripley can retain her belt.

On SmackDown, the first confirmed match for Crown Jewel was the one between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. Almost two weeks ago, Reigns and Knight indulged in a verbal and physical confrontation on SmackDown. Days later, WWE confirmed a match between the two at the upcoming PLE.

Last week's edition of Smackdown saw yet another match being confirmed for Crown Jewel 2023. United States Champion Rey Mysterio will defend his title against Logan Paul. Also, this week on RAW, a match between Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest was confirmed for the PLE. Overall, Crown Jewel 2023 is a stacked card.

