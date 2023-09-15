Could WWE be gearing up for one last mega Ronda Rousey match? Analyzing the chances following the merger

At SummerSlam 2023, Ronda Rousey lost to Shayna Baszler in a match conducted under MMA rules. While the contest between the duo did not receive the best of reviews, it was Rousey's last match with the promotion. Since then, the former UFC Champion has not appeared in WWE.

However, this scenario could change. On Tuesday, WWE officially merged with the UFC after Endeavor Group purchased the former in April 2023. They have formed the TKO group, and top executives from both companies celebrated this occasion at the New York Stock Exchange.

While the merger is expected to bring about several changes, it can also lead to a final mega-match for Ronda Rousey. Considering that the merger is completed, if WWE can land Ronda Rousey, fans could witness Rousey return for a match against current UFC fighter Holly Holm.

After all, Ronda and Holly share history. The latter became the first person to hand Rousey a loss in MMA. If this scenario takes place, it could be similar to that of Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez. Signing with WWE would also benefit Holm, who is in the twilight of her MMA career.

Dana White snubs rumors of Ronda Rousey returning to UFC

After Ronda Rousey reportedly left WWE, there were rumors of her returning to compete in the UFC. Many believed that this would be the perfect opportunity for the former champion to return to the MMA promotion after Amanda Nunes left the company. Speculations of her returning at UFC 300 spread like wildfire.

However, as per UFC President Dana White, Rousey's return is something the world won't witness. During a media scrum, he cited various reasons why Rousey would not return and added that she has moved on with her life. He said:

"Ronda’s having kids. Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE. She went there and did everything that she did there and achieved. She has made s***loads of money. She has moved on with her life.”

However, as per former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, the world's biggest MMA promotion made several attempts to sign Rousey back. Despite offering her a lot of cash, the UFC failed in their endeavors.

"I have it on good authority they offered Ronda Rousey more money than you can imagine to come back, and she said no,” he said.

Check Dana White's comments from 24:29:

At one point in her MMA career, Ronda Rousey was the most feared woman in the sport. However, her impeccable record was spoilt by Holly Holm, who defeated her at UFC 193. Later, Rousey also lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. After two back-to-back losses, the 2008 Olympic medalist never competed in MMA.