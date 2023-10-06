Could WWE be gearing up for Rhea Ripley to break another record at Fastlane 2023? Exploring major twist

Rhea Ripley will do whatever it takes to keep the gold within The Judgment Day's ambit and take matters into her own hands as soon as someone shows signs of failure.

With Fastlane 2023 around the corner, Damian Priest is not medically cleared to work in the ring. However, he is scheduled to face Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line. In the off-chance that Priest cannot defend the title, Dominik Mysterio can step up to take his place.

However, ‘Dirty’ Dom already has too many enemies, such as Trick Williams. To fuel their feud, Williams can use Fastlane as the opportunity to ambush Mysterio, rendering him unable to compete. To ensure the match continues, Rhea Ripley can step up and replace The Archer of Infamy in the Tag Team Title match.

This will be a new record for The Eradicator and WWE. Previously, women have been a part of tag team matches with men, but those were intergender matches. However, if The Eradicator pulls this off, she may pave a new path for the Women’s division in WWE.

Triple H shared his opinion about Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been a game-changer for the WWE Women’s division. Not only has she worked in high-profile matches, but she has captivated the audience through each segment and promo.

During the post-event press conference, The Game spoke about The Eradicator’s growth and how amazed he is with her achievements.

“She’s getting to that level where she sells different, she works different, she looks different, her facials are different. Everything that she does is now clicking, and it never gaps. Her growth has been unbelievable. Every time I think, ‘Wow, she’s really peaking now,’ I find myself six months later going, ‘Holy s**t, she hasn’t hit the surface yet.’ It’s amazing. She’s awesome,” Triple H said.

The Eradicator is currently the Women’s World Champion. However, she is not scheduled for a match at Fastlane 2023.

Do you think Rhea Ripley would make history by competing in an all-male Tag Team match? Sound off in the comments section below!

