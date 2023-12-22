Could WWE be gearing up for unexpected 43-year-old to win the 2024 Royal Rumble? Exploring major loophole

The 2024 Royal Rumble season is about to begin. WWE’s next Premium Live Event goes down on January 27 in Florida. The promotion has confirmed the Men's and Women’s Rumble matches, with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Bayley declaring themselves participants in their respective match-ups.

The Straight Edge Superstar is currently the favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match, even though WWE hasn’t announced the complete line-up. Could Punk finally win his first Rumble match and finish his story by headlining WrestleMania, or will he be eliminated by a man he once had beef with?

The person in question is none other than The Miz. The 43-year-old might pull off a massive upset by winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. He could deliver another huge surprise by choosing Gunther as his opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Though Miz cannot challenge for the title he has held on eight separate occasions in the past as long as Gunther is the champion, he can potentially exploit a major loophole by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble and electing himself to face the Austrian on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Will Gunther defend his title at 2024 Royal Rumble?

Gunther defeated The Miz in their rematch for the Intercontinental Championship in an excellent match this past Monday on RAW. The Ring General told Imperium they needed to pick up some wins from the red brand in his absence.

It is possible Gunther could return in the lead-up to the January 27 Premium Live Event to find his next challenger. The Imperium leader has made the title relevant and must be showcased at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

